Russian embassy in Cameroon continues attempts to contact kidnappers of Russians

RABAT, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Cameroon said on Monday it continues attempts to get in touch with the kidnappers of the Russian citizens who were abducted during the attack on the cargo vessel Marmalaita near the Cameroonian port of Douala.

Kidnappers of sailors from vessel near Cameroon did not make any demands — Russian embassy

"We are trying to find out something new. We continue attempts to establish contact with the pirates who kidnapped our citizens," an embassy spokesperson told TASS.

"The Cameroonian Navy and the shipowner are also involved in the search efforts," the interlocutor added.

The Marmalaita cargo ship was attacked by unidentified persons, presumably Nigerian pirates, near the port of Douala on August 15. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, eight crew members, including three Russian nationals, were abducted.