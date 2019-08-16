Ukraine’s Zelensky adorns office with paintings of shawarma, penguins in parliament

KIEV, August 16. /TASS/. Selected artworks of modern Ukrainian artists now bedeck the walls of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office. The Kiev History Museum’s first deputy director, Tatyana Kostenko shed light on what paintings drew attention of the president and were chosen to decorate his workplace.

"The walls are adorned with works of modern Ukrianian artists personally handpicked by the president from the museum’s collection to hang them in his office," she wrote on Facebook, attaching the pictures of the paintings underneath the post. The pictures suggest that most of the artworks are symbolic or satirical. For instance, one painting depicts members of the parliament as penguins at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), one shows a woman with balloons, while another artwork presents a naked woman in a pedestrian underpass. And finally, a shawarma kiosk, which has become somewhat a symbol of democratic nature of Zelensky’s presidency, can be seen in another painting.

The president recently published a picture on the Internet, which instantly gained popularity, showing him nibbling on a shawarma. The picture’s caption called on officials to buy food like this in the streets more often so that they don’t succumb to politics and don’t lose touch with people.

According to the Kiev History Museum’s deputy director, artworks of young artists will now cheer up the country’s leadership and help them "not to succumb" to politics.