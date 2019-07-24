In his first PM speech, Johnson promises UK exit from EU on October 31

LONDON, July 24. /TASS/. New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that the UK will leave the European Union in any case on October 31 in his first speech as the head of government.

"We are going to fulfill the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts," he said in front of 10 Downing Street.

The new British PM has also pointed to the need to agree on a new Brexit agreement with Brussels.

He expressed certainty that in the course of talks with the European leaders he will be able to secure "a new deal, a better deal."