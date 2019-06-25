Polish national gets 14-year sentence for attempting to export S-300 components

"The court has found Marian Radzajewski guilty of committing a crime under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage") and sentenced him to 14 years in a maximum security colony," a court spokesman reported, noting that the case was heard behind closed doors due to the classified nature of the material.

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has sentenced Polish national Marian Radzajewski to 14 years in a maximum-security colony for spying, the court’s press service said on Tuesday.

Radzajewski tried to illegally send secret components of Russia’s S-300 missile system to Poland and was caught red-handed when trying to seal the deal, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

The investigators confirmed that Radzajewski acted in the interests of a Polish organization, which is a leading supplier for the national armed forces and special services, the FSB stated.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Radzajewski was acting deliberately, trying to export military products, which contain state secrets, from Russia to the Republic of Poland. The foreign national pursued the opportunity to obtain secret components of the S-300 missile system with the goal of further illegally exporting them to the Republic of Poland," the FSB reported.