ISU Congress approves manufacturer’s marks for costumes

NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. The Congress of the International Skating Union (ISU) underway in Las Vegas from June 10 to 14 has approved the proposal of its board on the placement of manufacturer’s marks on costumes of figure skaters.

"This is to allow a manufacturer's mark to be featured on figure skating costumes. Again to provide opportunity for skaters to hopefully engage the fashion industry and source some much needed funding," ISU Director General Colin Smith said.

"The defined term ‘manufacturer identification’ is specifically to reference the manufacturer of the item that the logo or the emblem is on. So if it's a costume, it's the manufacturer of that costume. If it's a skate, it's the manufacturer of the skate. We're not talking about sponsor logos. It's manufacturers of the item that it's featured on," he added.