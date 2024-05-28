Russian goalkeeper Safonov arrives in Paris to sign contract with Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS, May 28. /TASS/. Goalkeeper of the Russian Premier League club Krasnodar and Russian football team Matvey Safonov has arrived in Paris to undergo medical examination before signing a contract with Paris Saint-Germain F.C., the RMC Sport reported.

The clubs reached an agreement on the transfer, but it will take place not earlier than July 1. Earlier, journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that Paris Saint-Germain F.C. was ready to pay 20 mln euros for Safonov.

Safonov is 25 years old, he made his debut in the Russian Premier League for FC Krasnodar. Since 2019, he has played 175 matches at various tournaments, with 53 of them ending 0-0.

Safonov took part in 13 matches as part of the Russian national football team and 8 times ended in 0-0.

Paris Saint-Germain is France’s most successful football club. The team won the country’s cup 15 times, and 12 times scored victory at the championship and Super Cup. In 2020, the club reached the final of the Champions League, where it was defeated by Germany’s FC Bayern 0-1.

Earlier, Russian midfielders Sergey Semak and Igor Yanovsky played for Paris Saint-Germain.