THE HAGUE, April 23. /TASS/. A preliminary court hearing on the extradition of Dutch-born football forward Quincy Promes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Netherlands is scheduled for May 2, Dutch news web portal RTL Boulevard reports on Tuesday.

According to the web portal, it will be the first ever case regarding the extradition of an athlete from the United Arab Emirates to the Netherlands upon a request of a European country.

Previous media reports stated that Promes was detained by UAE local law enforcement authorities in Dubai in early March by order of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service.

The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service’s press office announced in mid-March that it was not clear at that time when the footballer could be extradited adding "It is also unknown if he will actually be extradited."

Dubai police detained Promes on February 29, while he was clearing border control at the Al Maktoum International Airport to board a flight to Russia, after which he was taken to a police station for questioning. The Dutch prosecutor's office told TASS that Promes was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of violating local laws. The footballer was later released from custody, but was unable to leave for Russia.

Promes, 32, joined Spartak Moscow FC in 2014 and, according to official statistics, the forward has netted 114 goals in his 235 match appearances with the legendary Russian football club. The footballer was the runner-up for best striker in the Russian Premier League 2022/2023 season, having scored 20 goals in 27 matches.