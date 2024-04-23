Russian referees not on UEFA’s list of match officials for 2024 Euro Cup

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the list of referees selected to officiate at matches of the 2024 Euro Cup in Germany this summer and there are no Russian representatives among them, the UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The UEFA Referees’ Committee has announced 18 referees, their referee assistant teams, and the video match officials and support match officials, who will be in charge of the 51 matches at UEFA Euro 2024," the statement reads.

The list of referees includes representatives from England, Portugal, Romania, France, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, The Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Norway and Ukraine.

"Refereeing teams at each match will consist of a referee, two assistant referees, a fourth official, a reserve assistant referee at the stadium, and a team of three video match officials," the statement reads.

The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup is scheduled to be played in Germany between June 14 and July 14 and matches of this prestigious European football tournament will be hosted by German cities Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.