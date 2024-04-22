Football matches of Russian Premier League’s 2024/2025 season to begin on July 20

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The general meeting of football clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL) has approved the calendar for the 2024/2025 season, the league’s press office announced in a statement on Monday.

Clubs representing Russia’s top-tier football league RPL voted to approve the calendar of matches for next season. The first half of the 2024/2025 RPL season will last from July 20 to December 8. The RPL’s current 2023/2024 season is scheduled to conclude on May 25.

Participants in the session also voted to elect Artashes Arutyunyants, the president of Rostov FC, as a member of the RPL Executive Committee.