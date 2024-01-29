Top Russian racket Medvedev retains third place in world men’s tennis ranking at Oz Open

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia's Daniil Medvedev retained third place in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) worldwide ranking, the updated version of which is presented on the organization's website.

Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open last week, where he lost to Italy's Yannick Sinner. The Italian retained his No. 4 place in the worldwide ranking, moving ahead of fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia. Serbia's Novak Djokovic still holds the leading position, with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz remaining his closest pursuer.

There were several changes in the top 10 rankings at the end of the tournament. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped from seventh to tenth place as he was unable to defend his points from last year's Australian Open final, finishing in the fourth round. Denmark's Holger Rune, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and the USA’s Taylor Fritz moved up one position to seventh, eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Russian Karen Khachanov, who lost to Sinner in the fourth round, dropped from 15th to 18th place. In 2023, Khachanov reached the semifinals of the tournament. There are two more Russians in the top 50 players listed in the ranking: Roman Safiullin (36th place) and Aslan Karatsev (39th); their positions in the updated ranking have not changed. Safiullin lost in the first round of the last tournament to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, while Karatsev missed the competition due to injury. Pavel Kotov moved up four spots to 61st place.