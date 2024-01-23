World No 1 Djokovic cruises into semis at 2024 Australian Open

SYDNEY, January 23. /TASS/. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has reached the semifinals of this year’s opening Grand Slam tournament, the 2024 Australian Open, after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Tuesday.

In a quarterfinal match that lasted for 3 hours and 45 minutes, the tournament’s top seed traded wins in the first two sets against the 12th-seeded Fritz, but then romped past him in the following two frames as the match ended 7-6 (7-3); 4-6; 6-2; 6-3.

The legendary Serbian player will now move on to the semifinals, where he will await the winner of the quarterfinal match between Russia’s Andrey Rublev (5th-seed) and Italy’s Jannik Sinner (4th-seed).

The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs. The opening tournament of the annual Grand Slam series in Australia marks its 112th edition this year. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka are the reigning Australian Open champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.