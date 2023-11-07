IOC says not budging on suspension of ROC membership as Russian committee appeals decision

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is sticking to its position regarding suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)’s membership in the global sports body, the IOC told TASS.

On Monday, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) registered an appeal filed by the ROC against the decision by the IOC’s Executive Board to suspend its membership.

"We firmly stand with our position" regarding the Russian Olympic Committee, the IOC said in a statement.

On October 12, the IOC suspended the ROC until further notice after the Russian organization inducted the regional Olympic councils of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), Zaporozhye Region and Kherson Region as members of the national Olympic body.