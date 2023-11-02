Russia’s Rublev storms into quarterfinals at 2023 ATP Paris Masters with straight sets win

PARIS, November 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Paris Masters Tournament after defeating Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands on Thursday.

In a match that lasted less than one hour and five minutes, the 6th-seeded Russian defeated his 3rd-round Dutch opponent in straight sets 6-3; 6-3. Rublev will play in the quarterfinals against the winner of the encounter between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Rublev, 26, is currently ranked 5th in the ATP World Rankings and has 14 ATP tournament titles to his name, two of those wins coming this year. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals.

Rublev took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2023 Paris Masters tournament is an ATP Masters 1,000 event and is being played on indoor hard courts at the Accor Arena in Paris between October 30 and November 5. The tournament offers 2.779 million euros (over $2.9 million) in prize money.

The tournament’s reigning champion is Holger Rune of Denmark. Notable Russians to win the tournament in Paris include Marat Safin (2000, 2002, 2004), Nikolai Davydenko (2006), Karen Khachanov (2018) and Daniil Medvedev (2020).