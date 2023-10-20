Russian athletes lose over $11 mln due to sanctions — Russian Olympic Committee chief

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian athletes have lost more than 1 bln rubles (over $11 mln) since the imposition of sanctions in February 2022, Russian Olympic Committee Director General Vladimir Sengleyev said.

"Athletes and coaches received bonuses from out of state funds; they were paid by [sports] federations and organizers of international competitions. We asked how much athletes lost in total; it’s 1.064 bln rubles (almost $11,097,211)," Sengleyev said at a roundtable discussion titled "Russian Olympic Movement: Challenges and Prospects" at the 11th International Sports Forum "Russia: A Country of Sports" being held in Perm.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions due to the special military operation in Ukraine. On March 28, 2023, the IOC Executive Board made a proposal to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in tournaments under a neutral status and provided that a number of conditions are met.