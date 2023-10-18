Russia’s retired MMA legend Emelianenko working on his boxing, eyes return to ring

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s world-renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko has started training in boxing ahead of a possible return to the ring, his team member with the Bellator promotion company Vadim Nemkov told TASS on Wednesday.

Last August, Emelianenko said in an interview with the MMAFighting.com sports website that he would like to take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match. Emelianenko, 46, boasts an official MMA record of 40 wins (16 by KO/TKO; 15 by submission; 9 by decision) and seven defeats (6 by KO/TKO; 1 by submission).

"I have seen Fedor [Emelianenko] just recently. He is honing his boxing skills to be ready anytime. Boxing is different than MMA," Nemkov, who is the reigning Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion and a four-time Combat Sambo World Champion, said.

Emelianenko’s last fight was on February 4, when he stepped into the ring to fight Ryan Bader of the United States (31 wins; 7 defeats at that time) in Los Angeles, California, losing to the American fighter in the 3rd minute of the opening round. He retired after the fight

US fabulous boxer Mike Tyson

Legendary American boxer and former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson holds a record of 50 wins (44 by KO) and six defeats in his professional boxing career.

The US fighter, who officially wrapped up his professional career in 2005, holds the record for being the youngest boxer to unify the WBC, WBA and IBF belts, becoming undisputed champion at the age of 20. He won his first 19 professional bouts by knockout.

Tyson, a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame, was the first-ever heavyweight to simultaneously hold the WBC, WBA and IBF championship belts and the only fighter to successfully unify them.

‘The Last Emperor’: Fedor Emelianenko

The MMA star had temporarily retired between 2012 and 2015. During that hiatus, Emelianenko held the post of president of the Russian MMA Union and also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Following his 2015 comeback, Emelianenko had eight bouts, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then clinching another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017, he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione. In April 2018, he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round, and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO triumph over American fighter Chael Sonnen. In January 2019, he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan "Darth" Bader of the United States and then knocked out US fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in December 2019.

In September 2022, Emelianenko defeated 35-year-old Timothy Johnson of the United States with a KO win in the opening round of their Bellator 269 tournament fight in Moscow.

Born on September 28, 1976, in Rubezhnoye, Ukraine, Emelianenko fought his way to the top, earning numerous titles throughout his career.

He was the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007, and the Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the esteemed American sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".