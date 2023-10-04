IOC denies banning Russian athletes from next year’s Winter Youth Olympics

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee told TASS it has not barred Russian or Belarusian athletes from taking part in the 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) to take place in South Korea next year.

On Wednesday, the Sovetsky Sport newspaper quoted the IOC as saying in a statement that Russian athletes will not be allowed to participate at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

"At this stage, no Individual Neutral Athletes have qualified for the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 224. No further decision has been taken," the IOC said when asked whether Russian and Belarusian athletes had lost their chance to compete in South Korea on January 19 - February 1, 2024.

The international Olympic body responded to a similar TASS request in the same manner in August.

Technically, Russian athletes can still participate in the Games where 81 sets of medals will be presented. The YOG program includes ice hockey, figure skating, cross-country skiing, biathlon, curling, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton, luge, snowboard, ski jumping, Nordic combined and short-track speed skating. Although the qualification period for these sports ends in December, international federations for winter sports have postponed the decision on whether to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals until fall.