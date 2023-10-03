Kuwaiti sheikhs file lawsuit with CAS against International Olympic Committee

MOSCOW, October 3. Sheikhs of Kuwait Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and his brother Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) disputing recent elections to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), a source in the Swiss-based court disclosed to TASS on Tuesday.

"We confirm that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered the following procedures: CAS 2023/A/9904 Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Sabah v. International Olympic Committee CAS 2023/A/9931 Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah v. International Olympic Committee," the source said, adding that "No further information is available at this stage."

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was elected the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in July at the organization's General Assembly in Bangkok. The IOC later announced its refusal to recognize the election of the OCA head.

According to the IOC, Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, who had headed the OCA until 2021, may have allegedly been involved in election tampering.