Putin grants Russian citizenship to Canadian Cameron Lee playing for Amur Hockey Club

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Canadian-born hockey player Cameron Lee, who plays for Khabarovsk’s Amur Hockey Club, says a presidential decree posted on the official information portal.

Lee, a defenseman, transferred to Amur last year, notching 20 points (seven goals + 13 assists) in 53 games during the 2022/23 regular season. This season, Lee has scored one goal and dished out six assists in nine games.

In late July, Putin granted Russian citizenship to another American, Brennan Menell, who plays for the Dynamo Moscow ice hockey club.

Starting in the 2023/24 season, the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League’s clubs will be allowed to roster a maximum three foreign players, except for players from the countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan). Playing for Amur are Latvian goalie Janis Kalnins, American forward Alex Broadhurst and Slovenian forward Jan Drozg.

Amur is currently tenth in the standings of the Fonbet KHL with eight points in nine games.