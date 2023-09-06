Russia’s Fencing Federation chief: Russian athletes' chances to qualify for Olympics lost

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian fencers will be unable to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France, Ilgar Mamedov, the president of the Fencing Federation of Russia (FFR) said on Wednesday.

"We do not have a common stance on this issue, but if we are talking about our federation, the reality is that we will be unable to qualify for the Olympics," he said.

"Firstly, half a year’s worth of qualifying tournaments have already passed. Secondly, our top athletes have been barred," Mamedov said.

On March 10, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international competitions under a neutral status and in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).