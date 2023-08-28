Russia’s KHL to discuss upping ‘legionnaire’ quota next year

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) is looking at increasing the maximum number of foreign players allowed to be rostered by the league’s clubs from three to five, KHL President Alexei Morozov said on Monday.

According to him, the issue of foreign players, also called ‘legionnaires’ in Russia, will be discussed next year by the KHL and the Russian Sports Ministry.

"We will start discussions with the Sports Ministry next year regarding the quota of foreign legionnaires," Morozov told journalists. "We believe that the optimal number is five foreign players [per club]."

The Russian Sports Ministry previously approved a new cap on the number of foreign players allowed on the rosters of the clubs of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) starting on August 1, 2023.

On April 19, 2022 the RHF (the Russian Ice Hockey Federation) submitted a proposal to the Russian Sports Ministry to cut the number of foreign players permitted to play for KHL clubs from five to three.

President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak told TASS last September that tougher limits on the number of foreign players playing for the clubs of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) would help open up as many as 40 roster spots in the Russia-based league’s clubs.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and lists 23 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.