Nurmagomedov’s refusal to train Musk was 'matter of principle,' says source

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The decision by Russia’s undefeated former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against training US-based billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk was "a matter of principle," a source on the Russian fighter’s team disclosed to TASS on Monday.

TASS reported last week that Nurmagomedov declined a request to train Musk for a mooted bout against Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta (prohibited in Russia as extremist).

"Khabib’s refusal was a matter of principle," the source said. "He has wrapped up his coaching and sports career and nothing can change this. Musk’s [present-day] status plays no role at all."

"However, Khabib keeps receiving proposals on a regular basis to be a coach or make a comeback," the source noted. "But this is impossible."

The New York Times reported earlier that Musk and Zuckerberg were holding discussions about potentially staging a mixed martial arts (MMA) match-up within the framework of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

A source close to the situation told TASS on Monday that, "Khabib declined [Musk’s] proposal and we do not know the reasons [for his refusal]."

Information about the bout between the two Internet moguls in the United States went viral on social media early this summer after Zuckerberg announced a decision to launch Meta’s own text-based social media app, dubbed Project 92, to compete with the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

On June 22, Zuckerberg accepted Musk’s challenge to square off in the MMA octagon in Las Vegas. Although weighing in at just 154 pounds, the 39-year-old Zuckerberg was reported earlier to be training in MMA and has also won a number of Jiu-Jitsu belts this year.