Putin greets participants in Deaflympic Games ‘We Are Together. Sport’

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted participants in the Summer Deaflympic Games "We Are Together. Sport," which opened on Sunday.

"One of our significant national priorities is to create conditions for the self-realization of people with disabilities. All areas are important for that, including opportunities to play sports," according to the president’s telegram that was posted on the presidential website. "In recent years, sports infrastructure is being built and improved in all regions of the country. Various competitions and tournaments are organized and such representative events like these Summer Games of Deaflympians ‘We Are Together. Sport’ play a special role."

The First Summer Deaflympic Games "We Are Together. Sport" are running in Ufa from July 23 through August 2. Competitions will be held in 21 sports disciplines. Delegations from 30 countries have confirmed their participation.