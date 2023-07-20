Russian athletes must not be required to sign political declarations — gymnastics coach

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. It is premature to give an objective assessment of the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) decision to readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes into its tournaments, Artistic Gymnastics Head Coach Valentina Rodionenko told TASS on Thursday.

On Wednesday, FIG’s Executive Committee decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the organization’s events as individual neutral athletes from January 1, 2024. The FIG will finalize the relevant ad-hoc rules and supporting documents in the coming weeks.

"I see no sense in giving a conclusive assessment of yesterday’s Executive Committee decision until the FIG formulates strict criteria for allowing [Russian and Belarusian athletes] to compete again," Rodionenko said. "Our athletes should not be required to sign any political declarations; we will never agree to that," she added.

"Competing without singing the national anthem or raising the flag is very difficult, but I doubt that potentially missing the Paris Olympics would weaken Russian gymnastics. After boycotting the 1984 [Olympics] in the United States, we did not lose any skills, but rather grew stronger," Rodionenko added.

In March 2022, the gymnastics governing body had banned athletes from the two countries from international competitions amid the situation in Ukraine.