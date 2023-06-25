IOC has time to correct situation with participation of Russian athletes in Olympics — ROC

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has time to correct its mistakes and allow Russian athletes compete at the Olympic Games in Paris on equal conditions with other athletes, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Sunday.

"As soon as the International Olympic Committee words its position on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, we will return to this matter [participation in the Paris Games]," he said. "As of today, no one has invited us there, so, I think it is too early to discuss this in detail."

"The humiliating conditions set in the IOC recommendations of March 28, I think, will be unacceptable for a larger part of our sports community. We still have time before the Olympics and it is high time our colleagues in Lausanne think of how to correct this situation," he added.

The International Olympic Committee recommended on March 28 that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral status, while they would not be able to take part in team events. Athletes also should not be supporters of the special military operation or be affiliated with the armed forces or national security agencies.