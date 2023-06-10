Manchester City wins Champions League beating Inter Milano 1:0

ISTANBUL, June 11. /TASS/. Manchester City beat Italy’s Inter Milan 1-0 in the 2022/23 Champions League final. The match was held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

The ball was scored by Rodri in the 68th minute. Belgian Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was injured in the 36th minute and was replaced by Phil Foden.

Having claimed a fifth Premier League title in six seasons and added the FA Cup, Manchester City are the first English club to win such a treble since Manchester United in 1999.

In the 2022/23 season, clubs from Russia do not play in European competitions due to the decision of the executive committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).