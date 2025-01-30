More oil found on beaches of Russia’s Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Specialists have reported new traces of oil on the beaches of the Krasnodar Region following a spill caused by a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS.

"In the Krasnodar Region, 21 interdepartmental monitoring groups are inspecting the 265 km coastal stretch (including for the second time). Workers have detected small oil traces along the coastline stretching from Cape Panagia of the Temryuksky district to the Central beach of Anapa," the ministry said.

The quantity of oil-contaminated soil collected since the beginning of cleanup works is 177,500 tons. Beach-cleaning operations remain ongoing. Working groups are inspecting the coastline area with a total length of almost 1,000 km.

In addition, people addressing the aftermath of the oil spill surveyed 5,900 square kilometers in the Kerch Strait and processed 50,000 square kilometers of the affected area with sorbent. As many as 17 vessels are involved in sea monitoring.

On December 15, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area of the Black Sea. Emergency services reported that the tankers carried approximately 9,200 tons of fuel oil, of which about 2,400 tons leaked into the Black Sea.