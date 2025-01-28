Russian national detained in Berlin on suspicion of financing Islamic State

BERLIN, January 28. /TASS/. A Russian national has been detained in Berlin on suspicion of raising money for the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the German prosecutor general’s office said.

"The German prosecutor general’s office ordered to detain Russian citizen Zelimkhan D. in Berlin on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice judge," it said, adding that the man is suspected "of being a member of a criminal organization, supporting a terrorist organization abroad, and violating laws on foreign economic activities.

According to investigators, in August 2022, the suspect presumably joined a criminal group engaged in raising funds for Islamic State in Germany and other European countries. "Donations were collected on social networks and transferred to Islamic State members abroad via intermediaries. The funds were primarily meant for female Islamic State members in Kurdish camps and Islamic State militants," the prosecutor general’s office said.

The man reportedly solicited the donations in Berlin. In all, he is supected to have raised more than 60,000 euro.