Durov’s attorney slams charges against his client as absurd

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. Telegram messenger co-founder Pavel Durov’s attorney has slammed charges against his client as absurd, AFP reported.

"It is totally absurd to think that the head of a social network could be involved in criminal acts that could be committed on the messaging service," said his attorney David-Olivier Kaminski.

"Telegram complies in all respects with European rules concerning digital technology," he stressed.

Earlier, the court charged him with six offences out of 12 named previously, the capital prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The charges include the refusal to cooperate with the authorities, complicity in dissemination of child pornography, complicity in drug trafficking and in a fraud, committed within an organized group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, he may face a prison term of up to ten years and a fine of 500,000 euro.

The judge in charge of Durov’s case placed him under judicial control with an obligation to post a bail of 5 million euros, to report to the police station twice a week and he is forbidden to leave the territory of France.