Power supply restored in western, northern districts of Primorsky Region

VLADIVOSTOK, August 16. /TASS/. Electricity supply has been fully restored in western and northern districts of the Primorsky Region, the Far Eastern Grid Company said.

"Power supply was fully restored in western and northern areas of the Primorsky Region. 70% of consumers in Vladivostok, 70% in Ussuriysk, and 20% of consumers in Artyom were energized," the company said.

Water pumping stations were de-energized in view of a process failure in operation of the Primorskaya power plant, the Primorsky Water Company said. "Pump stations will be started in different districts from the restart of power supplies," it noted.

A large-scale power outage occurred in the Primorsky Region in the evening.