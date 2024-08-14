Russian Reconciliation Center conducts humanitarian actions in two Syrian provinces

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Reconciliation Center have conducted two humanitarian actions in Syria in the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Over the past day, representatives from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties have conducted two humanitarian actions in the settlements of Homs in the Homs governorate and Al-Salihiyah in the Deir-ez-Zor governorate," he said. A total of 5.9 tons of food products were distributed among civilians, Ignasyuk added.