Moscow court fines Twitch, Pinterest for failure to perform regulator’s order

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The justice of the peace section of Moscow’s Tagansky District fined Twitch video streaming service 5,000,000 rubles ($57,900) fine for the failure of the social network owner to perform the order of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, court’s press service told TASS.

"Twitch Interactive was recognized as liable of committing an administrative offense under Article 19.7.10-4 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. The administrative fine in the amount of 5,000,000 rubles was set to it," the court said.

The court at the same time imposed the 4-mln ruble ($46,000) fine on Pinterest photo hosting service for failure to perform the watchdog’s order, the press service added.

"Pinterest Inc. was found liable of committing an administrative offense under Article 19.7.10-4 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. The administrative fine in the amount of 4,000,000 rubles was set to it," the court informed.

Twitch was fined earlier for posting non-credible information about the course of the special military operation and for the failure to delete information prohibited in Russia. Pinterest was also repeatedly fined under administrative violations.