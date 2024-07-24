FSB nabs employee in Rostov-on-Don for transmitting data on Russian troops to Ukraine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended an employee of an enterprise in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don for transmitting information on Russian troops to the Ukrainian side, the FSB’s regional branch reported on Wednesday.

"It has been established that an employee of an enterprise in Rostov-on-Don transmitted data to the enemy's side in April this year that could be used against the Russian Armed Forces and could cause damage to a critical military infrastructure site. The suspect has been apprehended," the FSB’s regional branch said in a statement.

FSB operatives seized communications equipment from the suspect that he had used for contact with representatives of the Ukrainian side. Investigators have opened a criminal probe under article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High Treason’), it said.