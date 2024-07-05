Zaporozhye nuke plant unaffected by Kiev’s new shelling attack on Energodar substation

MELITOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. Kiev’s new shelling attack on the Luch substation in Energodar destroyed earlier by the Ukrainian army’s strikes did not affect power supply at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), spokeswoman for the nuke plant Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS on Friday.

"This has had no impact on the power supply of the Zaporozhye NPP, which is exercised in normal mode. There have been no incidents on the premises of the ZNPP," she said.

The Luch substation was destroyed earlier in a Ukrainian attack and it is difficult to say why the Kiev regime again delivered strikes at it, she added.

The Ukrainian military has been regularly attacking infrastructural facilities of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the town of Energodar located nearby. On the morning of July 3, Kiev attacked the Raduga substation with unmanned aerial vehicles, injuring nine ZNPP employees. After the Ukrainian army’s attack on June 19 that fully destroyed the town’s Luch substation, the second Raduga substation partially damaged on June 21 remains the sole facility supplying electric power to Energodar. On June 5, the town’s authorities announced the introduction of a schedule of partial power outages.