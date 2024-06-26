Seven in ten Russians say they plan for the future, poll reveals

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. About 72% of Russians set time-sensitive goals for themselves, say results of a poll from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) published on the organization’s website.

"In the June VCIOM poll, seven in ten Russians said that they plan their lives (72%), including 24% who limit themselves to a short-term planning horizon - for the next week (10%) or month ahead (14%). About the same number, 26%, build medium-term plans - for a year ahead. Long-term planning (five and ten years ahead) is common for 12% and 10% respectively. Only 25%, or every fourth person, do not make plans for life at all," the report says.

The survey revealed that 85% of the young population (18-35 years old) make plans for life (against 66% among the "others"), while 13% of Russians make no plans at all. This is half as much compared to Russians over 36 years old (29%).

According to VCIOM, two thirds of respondents (66%) have managed to get their own housing, which is the most desirable goal for Russians. Another 29% of respondents would like to buy a home in the next ten years. Meanwhile, more than half of Russians have started a family and become parents (57% and 56% respectively), another 16% and 21% would like to do so in the foreseeable future. Only one in seven identified themselves as businessmen (14%), and another 24% would like to become one. In contrast, for young people it is of paramount importance to fulfill their basic needs (purchase of housing - 73%, purchase of a car - 64%), and subsequently to start a family (52%).

Eight out of ten respondents believe that in the next ten years they will be able to start a family and have kids (78% each, here and below - from the number of those who want to realize a specific goal). As many as 76% of Russians believe they will be able to buy a car. About 68% think they are more likely to buy a home, and 60% think they will be able to start their own business.

The All-Russian telephone survey was conducted on June 21, 2024. It covered 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.