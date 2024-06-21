Rublev’s Holy Trinity icon to be taken to pavilion outside Russia’s largest monastery

SERGIEV POSAD /outside Moscow/, June 21. /TASS/. Andrey Rublev’s Holy Trinity icon will be transported on June 22 from Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral to a temporary pavilion on the square outside the Holy Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, the largest Orthodox monastery in Russia, a source at the monastery told TASS.

He added that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia together with the monks will take the icon to solemnly carry it into the monastery’s Trinity Cathedral.

"Tomorrow the icon will be delivered by car and placed in a temporary pavilion <…>. At about 5:40 p.m. Moscow time (2:40 p.m. GMT), Patriarch Kirill and the monks will go out of the Lavra. They will take the icon and carry it into the Trinity Cathedral, install it on the solea (the raised part of the floor in front of the icon stand in an Eastern Orthodox Church - TASS), next to the Holy Doors and then the vespers will begin," he said.