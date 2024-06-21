Russia’s sanitary watchdog reports stable situation with cholera incidence

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The cholera situation is under control amid reports of an outbreak of the disease in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) told reporters.

"In connection with media reports about the recorded outbreak of cholera in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region, Rospotrebnadzor reports the stable situation in the country. [The agency] is ready to identify [the disease] and respond [to it]," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has sent an urgent request to the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) to confirm information about the outbreak of cholera in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region.

"Rospotrebnadzor has sent an urgent request to the European office of the WHO to confirm the information," the statement said.

The agency pointed out that its specialists took measures to prevent the disease spreading in Russia in March and April 2024.

"The sanitary watchdog in March and April took all necessary measures to prevent the risks of spreading cholera in Russia in accordance with sanitary regulations and the resolution of Russia’s top public health official," the press service said.

The watchdog also tightened control over the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the border regions, the press service added.

Earlier, information spread in Ukrainian media about the outbreak of cholera among the military and civilian population in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region.