Putin to meet with top graduates of higher military schools in Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with top graduates of military universities and academies in the Grand Kremlin Palace’s St George Hall.

The event will bring together more than 600 top graduates from higher military schools of the Defence Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Federal Guard Service (FSO), the Federal Service of National Guard Troops, the Interior Ministry, the Investigative Committee and the Federal Penitentiary Service.

The Russian president traditionally holds such meetings in June. The only exception to the tradition was made only once, in 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic. On that year, he congratulated graduates in a video address format.

During a similar event last year, Putin said that the graduates will soon assume command of military units and army management offices, and, therefore, they will have to take on huge responsibility. He called upon them to fulfill their duties with complete dedication, energy, integrity, persistence, courage, resolve and readiness to lead their comrades-in-arms.

In his words, "it should be remembered that to gain respect in military units you must not only demonstrate your leadership qualities, but also lead by example and take care of your subordinates."

Integrity, cohesion, unity of will of the Russian service personnel and their ability to win are based on the persistent and relentless work of commanders with every soldier and sailor, Putin added.