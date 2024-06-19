Over 60 tons of botulism-causing products made unavailable — regulator

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Specialists from the Moscow office of the Russian Federal Service for Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) confiscated more than 60 metric tons of products causing botulisms, the oversight agency’s press service said.

"Anti-epidemiological activities are underway in view of recorded botulism cases in Moscow. Violations of rules of technical regulations were found during the epidemic investigation and over 111 declarations of product conformity were terminated. Abovementioned food products and products used in its preparation with the total weight over 60 metric tons were confiscated and disallowed for sale," the press service said.

More than 120 people in Moscow sought medical attention with botulism symptoms earlier. Fifty-five patients are in a grave condition. Cases of suspected botulism were reported in the Moscow Region, in Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan.