MSU keeps place in ranking of top 100 universities worldwide

LONDON, June 5. /TASS/. Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) remains among the top 100 universities in the world, according to a report compiled by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

MSU is ranked 94th, tied with the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Last year, the institution was ranked 87th. This is the eighth consecutive year that MSU has been included in the top 100 universities worldwide.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) claimed the top spot in the ranking for the 13th consecutive year. Second was Imperial College London, which for the first time surpassed both Oxford and Cambridge universities. Other institutions in the top ten include Harvard University, Stanford University, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, the National University of Singapore, University College London, and the California Institute of Technology.

Expanded List

The overall QS World University Rankings 2025 list includes 1,500 universities from over 100 countries. Among the top 500 are Bauman Moscow State Technical University (298), The Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (316), Saint Petersburg State University (365), Kazan Federal University (401), National Research University Higher School of Economics (410), Tomsk State University (431), Novosibirsk State University (442), Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (456), and National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (497).

In addition, the ranking includes Ural Federal University (516), Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University (559), Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) (567), Tomsk Polytechnic University (576), and Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics University (595). Following these are Far Eastern Federal University (631-640), Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (711-720), National University of Science and Technology MISIS (711-720), Altai State University (741-750), I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (791-800), Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (801-850), Saratov State University (901-950), and South Ural State University (901-950).

Other Russian universities in the ranking include Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, Southern Federal University, The National Research State University of Nizhny Novgorod, The Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University "LETI," Saint Petersburg Mining University, Samara State University, and Siberian Federal University.

Also represented in the ranking are Kazan National Research Technological University, D. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia, Moscow State Pedagogical University, National Research University "Moscow Power Engineering Institute", Novosibirsk State Technical University, Perm State University, the Russian State Pedagogical University in the name of A. I. Herzen, Belgorod State National Research University, Tyumen and Voronezh State Universities.

The list also features Don State Technical University, Irkutsk State University, Russian Technological University MIREA, Moscow City Teachers' Training University, Russian State Agrarian University - Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy, and Russian State University for the Humanities.