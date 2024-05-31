Russia’s Federal Security Service foils attempted terrorist attack on servicemen in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a terrorist plot against a Russian serviceman in Crimea, stopping a Sevastopol man working for Ukrainian intelligence from setting off a bomb at the soldier's apartment building, the press office said.

"The regional FSB branch foiled an attempt to commit a terrorist act against a Russian serviceman. A criminal case was opened under the following articles of the Russian Criminal Code: "Attempt to Commit a Terrorist Act" and "Illegal Acquisition, Storage and Transportation of Explosive Devices." The detainee is cooperating with the investigation and has confessed to working for Ukraine’s special services," the statement said.

It was established that a 30-year-old resident of Sevastopol, on orders from the Ukrainian special services, retrieved from a hiding place a radio-controlled improvised explosive device containing a foreign-made plastic explosive substance weighing about 630 grams, electric detonator, transmitter and receiver for the radio-controlled device. The man planned to set off the device to kill the serviceman indicated by his curator from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) when he entered the residential building. The man was arrested by FSB officers after he put the explosive device on a gas pipe near the door of the entrance.

"The court ruled to remand him into custody," the press service added.