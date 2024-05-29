Russian, Ukrainian ombudsmen visit over 700 prisoners in 2023

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Human rights commissioners from Russia and Ukraine visited more than 700 prisoners of war (POWs) in both countries in 2023, the Russian ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"According to our agreement, we conduct reciprocal visits on the same day: the Ukrainian ombudsman visits our POWs, while I, along with my staff, visit Ukrainian servicemen. We visited over 700 individuals in both countries and agreed on the reciprocal delivery of items, letters, and messages from children," Moskalkova said during a meeting with State Duma deputies on the results of the ombudswoman's work over the past year were discussed.

Previously, the ombudswoman reported that she and her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Lubinets, have been making simultaneous visits to POWs from both nations since November last year on a mutual basis.