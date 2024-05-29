Cybercrimes make up 38% of all crime in Russia

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The share of cybercrimes among all criminal offenses recorded in Russia has reached 38%, the press service of the prosecutor general’s office told TASS.

"The share of all cybercrimes in the total crime landscape has increased from 31.8% to 38.2% over one year. Compared to last year (the first four months - TASS), their share has increased by 17.4% (to 240,900)," the press service said.

Fraud, committed distantly using information and telecommunication technologies or in the field of computer information, makes up half of all cybercrimes: 121,800 over the first four months of 2024. The rate of their growth this year surpassed 12.7%. Last year, they grew by 40%.

That said, the number of thefts from bank accounts began to decrease, dropping to 33,500 which is 6% less versus the same period last year.