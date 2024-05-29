Russia issues nearly 180,000 e-visas since start of 2024, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia issued about 178,000 unified electronic visas between January and mid-May 2024, Alexey Klimov, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department, said in an interview with TASS.

"About 178,000 unified electronic visas were issued between the beginning of the year and mid-May. More than half of the e-visas (92,000) were issued to the citizens of China. Next come Germany (14,000), Turkey (13,000), India (10,500) and Saudi Arabia (over 8,500)," he specified.

Russia launched unified electronic visas for citizens of 55 countries on August 1, 2023. A total of 170,000 e-visas were issued in 2023. Moscow plans to expand the list of countries whose nationals can obtain e-visas to Russia after August 1.