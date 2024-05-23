Bahrain to host Russian Seasons in 2025 — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Bahrain Culture Days will be held in Russia in 2024 while Bahrain will host the Russian Seasons in 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"We have good relations in the field of culture," the Russian president said. "We intend to hold Bahrain Days in Russia this year. As far as I know, my colleagues have agreed to hold Russian Seasons in your country next year," Putin revealed.

"We are also developing other humanitarian contacts, first and foremost in the sphere of education and science. There are also good prospects there," the Russian leader added.