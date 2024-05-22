Qatar helps Russia reunite six Ukrainian children with families

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has reunited six Ukrainian children with their families in coordination with Qatar, whose embassy hosted their reconciliations in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports.

The group consists of six boys aged 6-17, including a pair of brothers. Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani took part in the event. Besides, it was attended by Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

During his address, the Qatari ambassador noted that "a very good thing is being done." "I would like to thank Maria Lvova-Belova for her efforts and contribution," he said. "We wish the children all the best, that they have a good life, that everything works out for them. We hope this cooperation will continue," he added.

Maria Lvova-Belova’s press service recalled that in April in Doha the sides made a list of 29 children who currently live in Russia.

"We are working on reuniting them with their relatives in Ukraine. There are also 11 children living in Ukraine whose relatives are waiting for them in Russia. Today’s meeting is a result of these agreements," Lvova-Belova said, quoted by the press service.

As of today, under the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights’ assistance, 70 children have been reunited with their families in Ukraine and other countries. Six of them reunited with four families in Russia. The process is preceded by the work of a human rights body with the participation of regional children's ombudsmen and representatives of specialized agencies, as well as active negotiations with the Ukrainian side under the mediation of Qatari diplomats.