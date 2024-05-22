Army support society trains 300 drone operators in Moscow in one year

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Moscow branch of the DOSAAF organization (in Russian the acronym stands for the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army, Aviation, and Navy) has trained over 300 operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in one year.

"Currently, more than 40 DOSAAF branches [across Russia] are already training UAV operators and gradually increasing the pace of instruction as equipment is provided and more instructors are available. In the future, it is planned to increase the number of trained operators," fighter pilot Oleg Kalevsky, the chief of the DOSAAF flight safety service, has told TASS. The Moscow branch of the organization, in particular, has trained more than 300 operators over the past year.

Earlier, the DOSAAF’s president, General Alexander Dvornikov told TASS that the capacity of the organization allowed to train about 6,000 drone operators annually. The output is likely to be increased in the future.