VPN services still allowed, efforts to block banned websites to continue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Using VPN services in Russia is still legal, but the authorities will continue to do everything they can to keep people from viewing blocked websites, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I am unaware of any penalties being considered here for these actions (using or creating VPN services - TASS)," he said.

"Efforts are being made by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media to block certain VPN services," the spokesman added. "These efforts will continue, in fact, in order to reduce the possibility of getting around the blocking [of banned resources]," Peskov pointed out.