Instagram, VK still primarily female, while YouTube, X lean more male

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Women tend to be more active on the Instagram (banned in Russia) and VK social networks, while YouTube and X appeal more to the male audience, the Brand Analytics company found in its research, presented at the Brand Analytics Forum 2024.

"The gender and age picture remains mostly the same. Instagram is still a mostly female social media platform, while YouTube and X attracts more males. Other social media have about a 60-40 split," Vasily Chyorny, the Brand Analytics strategic communications director, reported while presenting the research.

According to the presentation, 62,4% of those who post content on VK are women, and 37,6% - men. "VK trended a little more female this year," Chyorny noted.

Content creators on YouTube skew more male, while Instagram remains more female-centric. Thus, the number of male content creators is over 62% on YouTube, with the female cohort making 37% of content. As for Instagram, the figures are 81,5% women and 18,5% men.