Lenin Museum in Finland's Tampere to shut down in November

HELSINKI, April 23. /TASS/. The museum dedicated to Vladimir Lenin in the Finnish city of Tampere will close down on November 3, the museum's website reported.

Its exhibitions will be dismantled after November 3. According to the report, the New Museum of Relations with the East will open on the same premises on February 15, 2025. It will cover the history of Finland's relations with the East, starting with the 1917 revolution in Russia and ending with Finland's accession to NATO in 2023, the website specifies.

The Lenin Museum in Tampere was opened in 1946.