Man threatening to blow up Iranian consulate suffers from mental illness — agency

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The man who broke into the Iranian embassy in Paris and threatened to blow it up suffered prom mental problems, the embassy told the Tasnim news agency.

According to the embassy, the attacker was identified as an ethnic Iranian residing in France. He suffered from a mental illness and only pretended to have explosives. He left the building after negotiations to be detained by the French police.

The embassy also said that this man had set fire to a rubber tire in front of the embassy several months ago.

The Europe 1 radio station said earlier that an unidentified man holding an explosive device broke into the Iranian consulate in Paris. The police cordoned off the area around the diplomatic mission. Later, the man was detained. According to the BFMTV television channel, the man said he was avenging his brother. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the man was arrested in September 2023 for setting fire to the embassy’s building and sentenced to eight years in prison with a probation period of two years.